DMC Global (BOOM) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating on DMC Global (BOOM) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.00, close to its 52-week low of $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gengaro is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.1% and a 28.3% success rate. Gengaro covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oil States International, and Tetra Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DMC Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Based on DMC Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.92 million.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics.