DLH Holdings (DLHC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

DLH Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.49 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, DLH Holdings has an average volume of 65.26K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.