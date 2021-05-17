Diversey Holdings (DSEY) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Diversey Holdings (DSEY), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversey Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.10.

Diversey Holdings Ltd provides high-performance cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene products for food safety and service, food and beverage plant operations, healthcare, floor care, housekeeping and room care, laundry, and hand care markets. In addition, it offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including food safety and application training and consulting, as well as auditing of hygiene and water management. It has two segments Institutional and Food & Beverage. The company generates maximum revenues from Europe followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.