Dish Network (DISH) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Dish Network (DISH), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.62 and a one-year low of $17.10. Currently, Dish Network has an average volume of 4.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DISH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W. Ergen, Cantey W. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.