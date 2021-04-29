Dish Network (DISH) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dish Network (DISH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.67, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.45 and a one-year low of $22.54. Currently, Dish Network has an average volume of 4.18M.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W. Ergen, Cantey W. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

