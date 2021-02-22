Discovery (DISCA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $36.07 average price target, implying a -30.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.43 and a one-year low of $17.12. Currently, Discovery has an average volume of 8.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

