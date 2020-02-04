Discovery (DISCA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.43.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion and net profit of $250 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.81 billion and had a net profit of $270 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.