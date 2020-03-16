Discovery (DISCA) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.88, close to its 52-week low of $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $32.11 average price target.

Discovery’s market cap is currently $11.92B and has a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DISCA in relation to earlier this year.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.