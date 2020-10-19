Discovery (DISCA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA) on October 16 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $25.71 average price target.

Discovery’s market cap is currently $10.62B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.72.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.