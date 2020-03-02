Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.36, close to its 52-week low of $63.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $88.17 average price target, which is a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $20.33B and has a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.