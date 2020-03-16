Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS) on March 13 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.57, close to its 52-week low of $40.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $87.58 average price target, implying a 97.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.98 and a one-year low of $40.34. Currently, Discover Financial Services has an average volume of 2.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.