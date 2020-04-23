Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchrony Financial, Curo Group Holdings, and Credit Acceptance.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.50, representing a 94.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.99 and a one-year low of $23.25. Currently, Discover Financial Services has an average volume of 4.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.