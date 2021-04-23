Discover Financial Services (DFS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.50, close to its 52-week high of $104.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial, and American Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $109.57 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $30.14B and has a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Illinois-based Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.