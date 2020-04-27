Discover Financial Services (DFS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 23, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $55.88 average price target, representing a 57.4% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $11.1B and has a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.