DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.93.

Wilson has an average return of 63.9% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #751 out of 7406 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions with a $1.99 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.19 million and GAAP net loss of $4.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DRTT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.