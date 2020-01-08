Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diplomat Pharmacy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.19.

Based on Diplomat Pharmacy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $298 million.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. It operates through the Specialty and Pharmacy Benefit Management segments.