Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Hold rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dine Brands Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.67.

Based on Dine Brands Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.06 million.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations.

