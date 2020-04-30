Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 40.9% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $82.40 average price target, representing an 88.6% upside. In a report issued on April 20, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dine Brands Global’s market cap is currently $621.1M and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.