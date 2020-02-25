Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, Habit Restaurants, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $103.14 average price target.

Based on Dine Brands Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.06 million.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations.