Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $62.60 average price target.

Based on Dine Brands Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $110 million and GAAP net loss of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $228 million and had a net profit of $21.39 million.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.