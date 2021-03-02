Dine Brands Global (DIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.77, close to its 52-week high of $90.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dine Brands Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.00.

Dine Brands Global’s market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of -17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.12.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.