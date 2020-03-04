Digital Turbine (APPS) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.19, representing a 62.3% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Digital Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APPS in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business.