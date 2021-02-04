Digital Turbine (APPS) Receives a Buy from Craig-Hallum

In a report released today, Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Stoss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Digi International, and ON Semiconductor.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.33, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Digital Turbine’s market cap is currently $5.72B and has a P/E ratio of 191.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -296.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APPS in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

