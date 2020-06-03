Digital Turbine (APPS) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.2% and a 29.2% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, The Meet Group, and Synacor.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.81, which is a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.13 and a one-year low of $3.48. Currently, Digital Turbine has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APPS in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.