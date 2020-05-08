Digital Realty (DLR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and CenturyLink.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.75, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Digital Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $787 million and net profit of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $778 million and had a net profit of $51.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Kennedy, a Director at DLR sold 1,000 shares for a total of $146,470.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.