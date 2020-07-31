Digital Realty (DLR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 71.6% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cincinnati Bell, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.82, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Digital Realty’s market cap is currently $42.18B and has a P/E ratio of 55.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.