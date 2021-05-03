Digital Realty (DLR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR) today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $154.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.78, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.49 and a one-year low of $124.65. Currently, Digital Realty has an average volume of 1.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Kennedy, a Director at DLR sold 150 shares for a total of $22,500.

California-based Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers. The company serves across a variety of industry verticals ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

