Digital Realty (DLR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR), with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 81.4% success rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.57, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $141.00 price target.

Digital Realty’s market cap is currently $26.64B and has a P/E ratio of 127.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Kennedy, a Director at DLR sold 300 shares for a total of $37,500.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.