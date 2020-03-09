Digital Realty (DLR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR) on March 6 and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Crown Castle, and GDS Holdings.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.00.

The company has a one-year high of $138.46 and a one-year low of $110.84. Currently, Digital Realty has an average volume of 2.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Joshua Mills, the EVP & GC of DLR sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,219,250.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

