Digihost Technology (HSSHF) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Digihost Technology (HSSHF) and a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digihost Technology with a $2.90 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.75 and a one-year low of $0.02. Currently, Digihost Technology has an average volume of 520.9K.

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain company, which engages in crypto currency mining. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.