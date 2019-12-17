Digi International (DGII) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Digi International (DGII) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.49, close to its 52-week high of $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digi International with a $20.80 average price target.

Digi International’s market cap is currently $495.2M and has a P/E ratio of 49.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGII in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Tracy Roberts, the VP, Technology Services of DGII sold 10,000 shares for a total of $175,500.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions.

