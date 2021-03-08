Digi International (DGII) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Digi International (DGII) on January 26 and set a price target of $24.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Digi International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.92, which is a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.61 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Digi International has an average volume of 220.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.