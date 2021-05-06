Digi International (DGII) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digi International (DGII), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Digi International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.50 price target.

Based on Digi International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.15 million and GAAP net loss of $307K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.32 million and had a net profit of $208K.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.

