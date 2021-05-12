Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Hold rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $68.92M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company which engages lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate, for use in those life threatening conditions in which cellular oxygen deprivation is the basis for significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.