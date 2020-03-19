Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.80, close to its 52-week low of $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Hold with an average price target of $38.83, representing a 140.4% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.