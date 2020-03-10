Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.79, close to its 52-week low of $31.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $48.17 average price target, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $57.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $103 million.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.