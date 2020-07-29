Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report issued on July 21, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.15, close to its 52-week high of $49.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 50.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.77, a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ market cap is currently $4.04B and has a P/E ratio of 45.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.