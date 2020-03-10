Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.4% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $47.00 average price target, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ market cap is currently $3.03B and has a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.