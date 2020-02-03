Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.79.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $57.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $103 million.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.