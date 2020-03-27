Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Cowen & Co. gave Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 36.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.17, representing an 85.2% upside. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.68 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 701.6K.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.