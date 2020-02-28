Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and H.C. Wainwright gave Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Kodiak Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dicerna Pharma with a $33.00 average price target, a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.