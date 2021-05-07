Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Truist Financial gave Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.83.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.96 million and GAAP net loss of $36.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.67 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.