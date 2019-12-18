Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.35, close to its 52-week high of $27.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 38.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dicerna Pharma with a $29.13 average price target, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, James Weissman, the EVP & COO of DRNA bought 4,904 shares for a total of $16,772.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.