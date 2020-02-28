Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.68 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 660.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.