Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 28.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.14, implying a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.61 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.