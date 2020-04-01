Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 25.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.17, implying an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.69 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 710.7K.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.