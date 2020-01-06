Diana Shipping (DSX) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Cleaves Securities

In a report released today, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities downgraded Diana Shipping (DSX) to Sell, with a price target of $2.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Diana Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diana Shipping’s market cap is currently $288.4M and has a P/E ratio of 667.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.