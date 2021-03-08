Diana Shipping (DSX) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Diana Shipping (DSX) to Buy, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diana Shipping with a $3.72 average price target, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Clarkson Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Diana Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.66 million and GAAP net loss of $7.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.