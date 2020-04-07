Diamondrock (DRH) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten downgraded Diamondrock (DRH) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is ranked #4847 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $947.1M and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.