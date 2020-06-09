Diamondrock (DRH) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and RLJ Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88.

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $1.58B and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.